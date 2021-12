Romania Insurance Market Up 15% to RON9.8B in Jan-Sep

Romania Insurance Market Up 15% to RON9.8B in Jan-Sep. The Romanian insurance market ended the first nine months of 2021 with gross written premiums of RON9.8 billion, up 15% compared with the same period in 2020, according to the data presented by Cristian Rosu, vice president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for the insurance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]