Romania buys another 32 F-16 fighters for EUR 454 mln from Norway

Romania buys another 32 F-16 fighters for EUR 454 mln from Norway. Romania’s Ministry of Defence (MApN) has asked the lawmakers to endorse a deal by which the country will pay EUR 354 mln for purchasing from Norway 32 F-16 fighters, G4media.ro reported. It will upgrade them at Romanian company Aerostar Bacau, with equipment and logistics services from the US, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]