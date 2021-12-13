Danone invests EUR 4 mln in Romanian plant to use "green" Terra Pack packaging

Danone invests EUR 4 mln in Romanian plant to use "green" Terra Pack packaging. Danone Romania inaugurated a new packaging line in its factory in Bucharest last week, upon a EUR 4 mln investment. The company will change the Tetra Pak packaging it has used for drinking yoghurts Danone and Activia. The new packaging will be made of 93% of herbal materials, namely sugar (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]