Romanian bank BCR issues RON 600 mln bond at Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian bank BCR issues RON 600 mln bond at Bucharest Stock Exchange. Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), part of Erste Bank Group, announced that it had launched a bond worth RON 600 mln (EUR 120 mln) with a maturity of 7 years. The securities will be listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on December 14. Over the last two years, the bank has launched bonds (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]