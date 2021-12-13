Romania's Romgaz gets shareholders' permit for taking over half of Neptun Deep perimeter

The shareholders of Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz approved on Friday, December 10, the management's plan to pay USD 1 bln for the 50% stake of ExxonMobil in the Black Sea Neptun Deep offshore gas project, according to a company note to investors. The shareholders also (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]