Romania’s 12-month trade gap up 25% YoY at EUR 22.7 bln, as of end-October

Romania’s 12-month trade gap up 25% YoY at EUR 22.7 bln, as of end-October. Romania’s exports and imports increased to record levels in October, and the trade gap rose by 37% in the month, compared to the same month last year, to EUR 2.47 bln according to the latest data released by the statistics office INS. The annual growth rates for Romania’s exports, imports and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]