Grup Serban Holding raised 12,7 million lei from investors and plans to float on the stock exchange at the beginning of 2022



Grup Șerban Holding (ticker symbol GSH), a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several areas in agriculture, announces the successful closing of the private placement for its shares, in the first day, raising 12,7 million lei from investors. The raised amount will fuel the expansion plans (...)