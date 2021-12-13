Deloitte study: COVID-19 vaccination and workplace flexibility drove travel resumption

Deloitte study: COVID-19 vaccination and workplace flexibility drove travel resumption. The positive evolution of the vaccination rates around the world and the flexibility to work remotely contributed to the resumption of travel, so the number of tourists who flew and stayed at the hotel increased by 50% in the last part of 2021 compared to the previous year, according to... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]