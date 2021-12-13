Romanian Govt. gives local administrations EUR 95 mln for unplanned social expenditures

Romanian Govt. gives local administrations EUR 95 mln for unplanned social expenditures. The Romanian Government decided to disburse RON 476.5 mln (EUR 95 mln) from its reserve fund for 105 administrative-territorial units from all counties. According to the Government, the funds are allocated to cover the costs of social assistance and child protection services, to pay debts (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]