Bucharest mayor wants to reject most of the 43 Zonal Urban Plans

Bucharest mayor wants to reject most of the 43 Zonal Urban Plans. After suspending in March for twelve months the Zonal Urban Plans in five of Bucharest's six districts (one district didn't have a valid Plan), now Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan put under review the 43 individual Plans drafted by developers in these districts, most of which, he says, should be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]