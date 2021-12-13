Amber Studio strengthens its management team and appoints Fortune 500 executive, Roie Chizik, as the CFO

Amber Studio, the largest Romanian independent game development studio, announces the consolidation of the management team by appointing Roie Chizik as the Financial Officer at the group level. Roie Chizik is an executive with over 20 years of experience, including in Fortune 500 companies. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]