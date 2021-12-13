Filip & Company assisted Teilor Holding in the largest private placement of corporate bonds on the AeRO market

Filip & Company assisted Teilor Holding in relation to the issue of corporate bonds that drew RON 45 million from the investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The corporate bonds issued in lei have a nominal value of RON 100 per bond, a five-year maturity, and a fixed interest rate...