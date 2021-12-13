(P) Amid pandemic uncertainty, there is no doubt that central office spaces are the winners of the new hybrid work reality



(P) Amid pandemic uncertainty, there is no doubt that central office spaces are the winners of the new hybrid work reality.

Employers prefer to lease office space in buildings that are centrally located, which allows people to cut the commute time. Moreover, a company’s corporate culture includes not only motivational tools that increase work productivity but also inspirational and office-related facilities that (...)