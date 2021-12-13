Total Trading Value On Regulated Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange Up 21.6% To RON17.4B In Jan-Nov 2021



The total trading value on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) grew by 21.6% in the first eleven months to RON17.4 billion (EUR3.5 billion), while the average daily trading value is up by 20.5% to RON75 million (EUR15.2 million), per stock market (...)