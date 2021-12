Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Grants Over 1,400 Financings Via IMM Invest And Agro IMM Invest Programs

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Grants Over 1,400 Financings Via IMM Invest And Agro IMM Invest Programs. Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, the local subsidiary of Italian Intesa Sanpaolo Group, has granted over 1,400 financings for 1,056 Romanian companies which benefited from the guarantees provided under the programs IMM Invest and Agro IMM