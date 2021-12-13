PNL’s Citu: Parliament might hold special session in January, if necessary, on 2022 state budget

PNL’s Citu: Parliament might hold special session in January, if necessary, on 2022 state budget. The President of the Senate, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Florin Citu, says Parliament is willing to work on the adoption of the draft state budget for 2022 by the end of the year, with a special session to be hold in January next year, if necessary. “We are waiting... The post PNL’s (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]