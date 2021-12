RTPR Assists Grup Serban Holding with AeRO Market Listing

RTPR Assists Grup Serban Holding with AeRO Market Listing. Law firm RTPR assisted Grup Serban Holding with the private placement of shares through which it raised RON12.7 million from investors on the stock exchange, as well as with the admission to trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which is to take place early next (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]