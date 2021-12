Restaurant Chain Maison des Crepes Teams Up With City Grill To Open Four Franchise Units

Restaurant chain Maison des Crepes, launched in 2016 by Valentin and Ruxandra Strugaru, is expanding with four franchise units in the cities of Buzau, Bucharest, Ploiesti and Iasi, in partnership with City Grill Group.