Romanians’ per-capita budget for expenditures is half the EU average

Romanians’ per-capita budget for expenditures is half the EU average. Romania ranks 31st among 42 European countries in terms of per capita purchasing power, with EUR 7,435 - half the EU average (EUR 15,055) according to calculations made by Ziarul Financiar based on the study GfK Purchasing Power Europe 2021. The figures, however, marks an improvement from a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]