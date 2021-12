Romania to hold auction for 5G frequency bands in Q3, 2022

Romania to hold auction for 5G frequency bands in Q3, 2022. The tender for the frequency spectrum dedicated to the implementation of 5G services is scheduled for the third quarter next year, according to the action plan put up for public debate on Monday (December 13) by the Romanian telecom market regulator ANCOM, Hotnews.ro reported. The authorities (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]