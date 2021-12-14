Romania’s insurance market up 20% in 2021, still in the range of 1% of GDP



The Romanian insurance market ended the first nine months of 2021 with a volume of gross written premiums of RON 9.8 bln (EUR 2 bln), up 15% from the same period last year, according to data presented by Cristian Roşu, vice president of the Financial Supervision (FSA), quoted by Ziarul (...)