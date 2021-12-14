Romania’s industry dragged down by sluggish automobile production in May-October

Romania's industry dragged down by sluggish automobile production in May-October. Romania's seasonally adjusted production index has decreased in October by 0.9% (-1.7% for the core manufacturing industries) compared to September (MoM), marking the fourth consecutive month of negative performances, according to the latest data released by the statistics office INS.