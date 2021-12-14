Romania’s inflation inches down in November, helped by electricity price subsidies

Romania’s inflation inches down in November, helped by electricity price subsidies. The average consumer prices in Romania remained steady in November compared to October (MoM). The annual inflation edged down to 7.8% YoY from 7.9% YoY in October, the statistics office INS announced. After the Government enforced the ‘cap and subsidy’ mechanism for the residential energy prices (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]