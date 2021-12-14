Bogdan Aurescu, at Foreign Affairs Council expresses over security developments on Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia

Bogdan Aurescu, at Foreign Affairs Council expresses over security developments on Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia. Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended a meeting of EU heads of diplomats in Brussels on Monday, expressing “concern” over security developments on Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia, “which is of concern at European and Euro-Atlantic level”, with effects on the Black Sea region, according to a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]