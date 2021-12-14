 
December 14, 2021

Bogdan Aurescu, at Foreign Affairs Council expresses over security developments on Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia
Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended a meeting of EU heads of diplomats in Brussels on Monday, expressing “concern” over security developments on Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia, “which is of concern at European and Euro-Atlantic level”, with effects on the Black Sea region, according to a (...)

