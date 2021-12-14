New series of 100% electric e-ATA models from Karsan take its first passengers in Bucharest
Dec 14, 2021
New series of 100% electric e-ATA models from Karsan take its first passengers in Bucharest.
Karsan aims to become the pioneer of transformation in the field of electric vehicles with the largest vehicle in the e-ATA series The 12-meter-long e-ATA series bus, developed by the Karsan Company, took its first passengers in Bucharest, a city on the map of the tour organized in Europe, (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]