New series of 100% electric e-ATA models from Karsan take its first passengers in Bucharest



Karsan aims to become the pioneer of transformation in the field of electric vehicles with the largest vehicle in the e-ATA series The 12-meter-long e-ATA series bus, developed by the Karsan Company, took its first passengers in Bucharest, a city on the map of the tour organized in Europe, (...)