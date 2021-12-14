Deep tech startup Humans.ai raises $1,170,000 in record time on the Polkastarter platform

Deep tech startup Humans.ai raises $1,170,000 in record time on the Polkastarter platform. Humans.ai is developing the first framework for ethical AI and blockchain, creating an all-in-one platform for AI-based creation and governance at scale Deep tech startup Humans.ai has closed its public token sale on Polkastarter in record time, raising $1,170,000 via the cross-chain token (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]