United Public Service Forum 2021 gala in Dubai: Department of Sustainable Development, UN award for innovation in public service

United Public Service Forum 2021 gala in Dubai: Department of Sustainable Development, UN award for innovation in public service. On Monday, the Department of Sustainable Development received the United Nations (UN) award for innovation in public service at the “United Public Service Forum 2021” gala in Dubai. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the Department of Sustainable Development was named the winner, the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]