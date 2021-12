Regina Maria Set to End 2021 with EUR280M Turnover, Up 18% on the Year

Private healthcare services network Regina Maria in 2021 maintained a two-digit growth pace against 2020, reaching EUR280 million turnover, up 18%, according to Fady Chreih, the network's CEO. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]