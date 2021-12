Nichiduta Trading Expects RON40M Turnover in 2021, Flat from 2020

Nichiduta Trading Expects RON40M Turnover in 2021, Flat from 2020. Daniel Minciuna, founder of Nichiduta Trading, a company specializing in children’s products retail, expects turnover to stagnate in 2021 on the year, at around RON40 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]