Aquila Jan-Sept 2021 Net Profit Up 21% to RON43.8M from Year-Earlier Period. Aquila Part Prod, the biggest player on Romania’s consumer goods distribution market, ended the first nine months of this year with revenues worth RON1.3 billion, up 19%, and net profit of RON43.8 million, 21% higher than in the same period of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]