PNL’s Citu, after coalition meeting: If all goes well, we should have an approved budget by December 23



The National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu declared on Monday that in the meeting of the governing coalition the state budget for 2022 was discussed, specifying that on Friday the ordinance on fiscal-budgetary measures should be adopted, and next week the law on cappings. “The budget (...)