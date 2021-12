President Iohannis, European leaders talk via videoconference in preparation of Eastern Partnership Summit, European Council meeting

President Iohannis, European leaders talk via videoconference in preparation of Eastern Partnership Summit, European Council meeting. President Klaus Iohannis attended a videoconference meeting on Monday with European Council President Charles Michel, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, in preparation of Wednesday’s Eastern Partnership Summit (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]