RO fintech Instant Factoring gets EUR 6.3 mln in new financing round

RO fintech Instant Factoring gets EUR 6.3 mln in new financing round. Instant Factoring, the Romanian fintech providing microfinance to small companies, has concluded a new round of external financing of EUR 6.3 million, raising the total volume of available capital to EUR 12 million, both for Romania and the entity in Serbia, it said. The financing will ensure (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]