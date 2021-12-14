Report: Life expectancy in RO fell by 1.4 years during pandemic, double the EU's average drop

Report: Life expectancy in RO fell by 1.4 years during pandemic, double the EU's average drop. Life expectancy in Romania increased by more than four years between 2000 and 2019, but declined temporarily by 1.4 years to 74.2 years in 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the recently released 2021 Country Health Profiles, a joint project of the European (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]