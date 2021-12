Banca Comerciala Romana Continues Financing Via Stock Market; Lists This Year’s Third Bond Issue Worth RON600M

Lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), one of the most important financial groups in Romania, lists on Bucharest Stock Exchange the third bond issue this year, worth RON600 million.