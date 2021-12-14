Sources: Raiffeisen Bank Wins Bid For Financing Romgaz's Acquisition Of Exxon's Stake in Neptun Deep Project

Sources: Raiffeisen Bank Wins Bid For Financing Romgaz's Acquisition Of Exxon's Stake in Neptun Deep Project. Lender Raiffeisen Bank has won a tender organized by natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) to obtain a part of the funded needed for the acquisition of US giant ExxonMobil's stake in the Neptun Deep gas exploration and drilling project in the Black Sea, according to sources on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]