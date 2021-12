Daniel Pandele Buys RON1.1M Worth Of Shares In Impact Developer & Contractor

Daniel Pandele Buys RON1.1M Worth Of Shares In Impact Developer & Contractor. Danielis Star Company SRL, a firm fully owned by businessman Daniel Pandele, bought on December 10 a total 1.7 million shares in real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) at a price of RON0.695 per unit, per a stock market report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]