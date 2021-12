OMV Petrom Expands Its Recharging Stations Network For Electric Vehicles In South-Eastern Europe

OMV Petrom Expands Its Recharging Stations Network For Electric Vehicles In South-Eastern Europe. OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in Southeast Europe, is expanding its network of recharging stations for electric vehicles in Moldova and Serbia, in Petrom and OMV filling stations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]