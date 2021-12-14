Mega Company Secures EUR20.6M Loan From Alpha Bank To Fund Mega Distribution Center

Mega Company Secures EUR20.6M Loan From Alpha Bank To Fund Mega Distribution Center. Logistics parks developer Mega Company, advised by the Capital Markets team of real estate consulting firm JLL Romania, has secured a loan of EUR20.6 million from lender Alpha Bank to fund the Mega Distribution Center logistics park located on Bucharest ring road, in the western part of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]