Norway’s TOMRA Expects to Install 3,000 Reverse Vending Machines in Romania. Norway’s TOMRA, a maker of reverse vending machines used in collecting beverage packaging, has opened a subsidiary in Romania and estimates it will install around 3,000 machines, which will collect more than 3 billion packages. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]