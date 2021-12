Orban to launch Force of Right, a new right-wing party

Orban to launch Force of Right, a new right-wing party. Former National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban on Tuesday stated that he is creating a new right-wing party, to be called the Force of Right, after his resignation from the PNL last month. “Today I have decided, together with my 16 other MP colleagues who also resigned from the... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]