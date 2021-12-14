Swiss Capital Asset Management Funds, Sellers of SIF Muntenia Shares in RON77M Transaction on Dec 8

Swiss Capital Asset Management Funds, Sellers of SIF Muntenia Shares in RON77M Transaction on Dec 8. Swiss Capital Asset Management, manager of the FII Active Plus and FDI Active Dinamic funds, liquidated its 5.14% stake in SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) in the deal of December 8 in which 6.1% of the company changed hands, a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]