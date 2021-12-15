US developer borrows EUR 11 mln to build new logistics park in west Bucharest

US developer borrows EUR 11 mln to build new logistics park in west Bucharest. Mega Company, a US real estate company specializing in the development and operation of industrial and commercial spaces, secured a EUR 20.6 mln from Alpha Bank to finance a new logistics park located on the Bucharest ring road, in the western part of the city, Ziarul Financiar reported. Mega (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]