OMV Petrom targets 500 fast and ultra-fast car charging stations in the region by 2030

OMV Petrom targets 500 fast and ultra-fast car charging stations in the region by 2030. OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in Southeast Europe, announced that it wants to install 100 fast and ultra-fast recharging stations for electric vehicles in Moldova, Bulgaria and Serbia, located in the filling stations operated under OMV and Petrom brands. The number of such stations (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]