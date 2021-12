French group Piriou takes over Romanian shipyard

French group Piriou acquired the Romanian ATG Shipyard located in Giurgiu on the Danube and operating in the port of Agigea Sud-Constanța at the Black Sea as well, Profit.ro reported. Last year, the Romanian shipbuilding company had a turnover of RON 5.6 mln (EUR 1.2 mln) and reported RON 2.2 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]