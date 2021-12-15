Raiffeisen Romania will reportedly extend EUR 325 mln loan to Romgaz for Neptun Deep

Raiffeisen Romania will reportedly extend EUR 325 mln loan to Romgaz for Neptun Deep. Raiffeisen Bank Romania won the tender organized by natural gas company Romgaz, which needs a EUR 325 mln loan to finance the acquisition of the 50% stake in Neptun Deep offshore project from ExxonMobil, Ziarul Financiar daily announced, quoting sources familiar with the deal. The Romanian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]