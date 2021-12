Frisbo Set to End 2021 with EUR2M Turnover, Double 2020 Level

Frisbo Set to End 2021 with EUR2M Turnover, Double 2020 Level. Romanian startup Frisbo, a European e-fulfillment solution matching online stores with a network of trusted operators & smart logistics providers, expects to end 2021 with EUR2 million turnover, double the 2020 level as the e-commerce market continued to grow and the company expanded to several (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]