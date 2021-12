Parc Hotels Group Set to End 2021 with 10% Higher Turnover

Hotel complex Parc Hotels, including four-star units Ramada Parc and Ramada Plaza of northern Bucharest, will end 2021 with 10% higher turnover, according to the company's officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]