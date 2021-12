OMV Petrom Wants 10% of Local Solar Power Market at End-2030

OMV Petrom Wants 10% of Local Solar Power Market at End-2030. At the level of 2030, the capacity of solar power projects in Romania is likely to hit 7,400 MW, five times higher than the current one, and OMV Petrom, Romania’s sole oil and gas producer, says it wants over 10% of this market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]