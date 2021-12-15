TBI Bank expands its operations in the EU by entering Greece as a third main market of operation



TBI Bank, one of the most dynamic lenders in Eastern Europe, is entering the Greek market after obtaining approval from the Bank of Greece. This makes Greece the bank’s third main market of operations, alongside Romania and Bulgaria. Over the past 20 years, the Bank has developed unique know-how (...)